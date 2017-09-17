ISLAMABAD: History repeats itself as the longest serving player of Pakistan tennis Aqeel Khan once again helped the country beat Thailand’s Kittiphong Wachiramanowong 3-2 in the Davis Cup Asia-Oceania Group-II Final second reverse singles match here at Pakistan Sports Complex grass courts on Sunday.

Aqeel once again proved that he is the real hero of the country as he has proved his mettle when it mattered the most as winning the reverse singles against Thai player was must to win the Davis Cup final and in case of Aqeel’s failure, Pakistan couldn’t move into the Group-I, but credit goes to Aqeel who not only saved the country’s honour but also helped it enter the next stage with great honour.

Earlier, Aqeel did this wonder in 15 years back against China, 14 years back against South Korea and 13 years back against New Zealand and now, he has done it again against Thailand in 5-setter tough game. With this heroic of Aqeel, Pakistan is now back to group I once again.

After Aisam’s first reverse singles 2-3 defeat against Thailand’s Wishaya Trongcharoenchaikul, the crowd was not in a mood to witness another defeat on the special day for Pakistan, as they came in huge numbers to support the national team and want Pakistan win the tie. It was do-or-die for the hosts, as Aqeel had to win, because earlier due non-playing captain M Khalid’s poor planning and coward approach, Pakistan lost the doubles match. Khalid opted to give rest to Aisam/Aqeel and instead picked Shahzad/Abid to carry the day. The move badly flopped and Pakistan was almost on the brink of losing the final, before Aqeel prevailed and ensured host nation ends on winning note.