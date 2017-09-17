LAHORE - Pakistan cricket team captain Safraz Ahmed has said that collective efforts made by the team helped us clinch the Independence Cup.

“All the players worked really hard and led the team to title victory in the three-match series which is a big achievement on part of this young side,” he said in this in post-match media talk on late Friday night. “I am very excited that we won the series at home ground in front of home crowd. This success is really historic as it marked the return of international cricket in Pakistan,” said Sarfraz.

He lauded the man of the final match Ahmed Shehzad and opener Fakhar Zaman for leading the team to daunting total, which the opposition failed to chase. “Shehzad played a fine knock and built the innings through sound partnerships which consolidated our score and our bowlers did a tremendous job by restricting the World XI from achieving the target,” he said.

The skipper said the young players are gelling into mature players with each passing day. “But still they have to go a long way as we are building this team for one day and test matches and greater efforts are needed on part of the players to prove themselves for all the three formats of the game. “I am happy that we won the series after our success in the Champions Trophy and I am confident that we will be able to maintain consistency in our coming assignments,” he said.

He said a visible improvement has been seen in players’ fitness and fielding which was evident that five players of the world XI were run out. “The credit of this positive change goes to our coaching and training staff, especially our coach Mickey Arthur and we are thankful to him for making our team balanced in all departments of the game,” he said.

He said the tour of world XI was a big way of learning for the young players and he is delighted to see that the young players are working hard and performing to best of their ability and potential. “After losing the second game the team made a comeback with determination and team efforts,” he said.

Sarfraz expressed his gratitude to the World XI for visiting Pakistan and bringing back international country. “It was a very interesting series and the world XI tour paved the way for the resumption of international cricket and we look forward to host them again,” he said.

He praised the Pakistan Cricket Board for arranging the tour of World XI and also thanked the security forces and allied departments for ensuring top security during the tour of the World XI.