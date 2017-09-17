TOKYO - Kazakh Zarina Diyas continued her dream run at the Japan Women's Open on Saturday by upsetting Christina McHale in the semi-finals, ending the American's hopes of retaining the title. Diyas, ranked 38 places below McHale at 100th in the world, will face fellow qualifier Miyu Kato in final after winning 6-4, 0-6, 6-3 in a little over two hours. Loal favourite Kato, the world number 171, beat Croatia's Jana Fett 4-6, 7-6, 6-4 to advance as both finalists chase their first WTA crown. McHale looks to have found her range after a slow start as she stormed through second set to love, only for tigerish Diyas to hit back in the decider and reach her first final since Osaka in 2014. Japanese organisers will be heartened by Kato's run, after seeing all eight seeds tumble out of the event.