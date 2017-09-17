BERGEN - Chris Froome will spearhead the Sky team at the World Championships in Norway as the Tour de France champion aims for a second double of his stunning 2017 season. The 32-year-old is already enjoying the greatest year of his career having claimed a Tour de France and Vuelta a Espana double for the first time. And now he will aim to add to that a pair of time-trial victories in Bergen as he competes for Great Britain in individual time-trial, just three days after representing Sky in team time-trial alongside Michal Kwiatkowski and Geraint Thomas. Froome's insatiable appetite for success was evident on the final stage of the Vuelta as, already assured of securing win, he sprinted to an 11th-placed finish to add green points jersey to his haul and deny Italian sprinter Matteo Trentin.