ISLAMABAD - Governor Punjab Rafique Rajwana Saturday said hosting of Davis Cup tie after a gap of 12 years was a great achievement of Pakistan Tennis Federation and also thanked International Tennis Federation for keeping faith in security provided by the government.

Rajwana was present at Pakistan Thailand Davis Cup Asia-Oceania Group-II final doubles tie being held at Pakistan Sports Complex. He said the hosting of World XI in Lahore for T20 matches was also another step in right direction and we have proved that Pakistan is completely safe for hosting all kinds of international matches and world must lend helping hand to us in revival of international sports activities in the country.

He also congratulated Pakistan cricket team for winning the series against World XI and hoped healthy sporting activities should continue. “It will certainly send a highly positive message in the world that Davis Cup matches were conducted in highly professional and cordial manner, he added.”