LONDON - Swedish football great Zlatan Ibrahimovic says he will surprise many by performing better for Manchester United than he did before suffering a serious knee injury earlier this year. The 35-year-old veteran striker -- who defied the critics in scoring 28 goals for United last season, including crucial goals in their Community Shield and League Cup victories -- told 'Inside United' he had not let the ligament injury get him down. "I feel good," said Ibrahimovic. "I have trained every day since I had my knee operated on, there is no vacation. It's a new challenge but I am strong mentally and when I focus on an objective nothing can stop me. I will go through everything, it doesn't matter what's in my way, I will break everything to reach my goal,” Ibrahimovic added.