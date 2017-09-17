LAHORE - The national selection committee headed by Inzamam-ul-Haq has selected 18 players to feature in the training camp here at Gaddafi Stadium from September 19 for the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka. The players will assemble at NCA on September 18 evening and the camp will conclude on September 23. The Test team will be announced later, said a spokesman of the Pakistan Cricket Board on Saturday.

Following will attend: Azhar Ali, Shan Masood, Ahmed Shehzad, Sami Aslam, Babar Azam, Asad Shafiq, Haris Sohail, Usman Salahuddin, Sarfraz Ahmed (captain), M Rizwan, Yasir Shah, M Asghar, Bilal Asif, Mir Hamza, M Amir, Hasan Ali, M Abbas and Wahab Riaz.