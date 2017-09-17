LAHORE - West Indies Cricket Board president David Cameroon has assured that West Indies cricket team will be visiting Pakistan in November to help in the resumption of international cricket in the country.

He gave this assurance at a news conference along with Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Najam Sethi on Friday night at the Gaddafi Stadium. “I am confident that our team will play three T20 international during its tour to Pakistan and the most difficult task is to convince the players to undertake the visit. After the positive report of the ICC security company which will be reviewing security arrangements in Pakistan West Indies team will visit Pakistan.”

He said two players of the West Indies, Samuel Badree and Darren Sammy, were part of the World XI which played a three math T20 series here in Lahore and he is also in Lahore and will try to persuade the team members to visit Pakistan. “I am feeling myself safe here without any security issue but the players will be waiting and relying on the reports of the security company and the ICC,” said Cameroon.

He said Darren Sammy had visited Pakistan twice and their security teams have witnessed security arrangements in the PSL final and now in the world XI tour and security is very good in Pakistan which is an ideal host country and in the given circumstances he was sure that his team will visit the country in November.

To a query, he said ICC was supporting and helping the PCB in the return of international cricket in Pakistan. “West Indies faced problems, first tsunami hit us which caused damage to our island country then our cricket board faced financial problems and during our hard time, PCB extended support to us and now it is our obligation to lend support to PCB. We will be deciding the number of matches to be played in Pakistan with mutual understanding and discussions are also underway to play test matches,” he added. The WICB president said the successful tour of the World XI will be an effective medium to motivate other foreign teams to visit Pakistan in near future.

Sehti said David Cameroon has been convinced to send West Indies cricket team to visit Pakistan in November. He said when PCB extended invitation to the West Indies Cricket Board regarding the visit of their team to Pakistan, David Cameroon pointed out that a lot of home work has to be done prior to this tour in order to make things conducive.

“First of all we have to convince the West Indies players, then we need a positive report from cricket players association to grant permission to the payers for the tour after which West Indies team can visit,” he said and added: “We have fulfilled all the proposals put up by the West Indies board and we are confident that their team will visit Pakistan, keeping in view the tour of World XI as well.”

Sethi said PCB was striving for the cause of international cricket in Pakistan and it has the backing of the ICC in this regard and it was a big step forward for the resumption of international cricket in the country that games ruling body sent its World XI. “I am confident that Sri Lankan team will be visiting next month and then West Indies will also play international cricket here,” he said.