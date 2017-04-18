Dubai - A meeting has been scheduled between star all-rounder Shahid Afridi and PCB chairman Shahryar Khan and PSL chairman Najam Sethi in Dubai.

Afridi had requested the PCB officials for meeting during which important decision regarding farewell is likely to be taken. The sources said that the meeting will be held on April 23 or April 24 as Shahryar Khan and Najam Sethi will be in Dubai to participate in International Cricket Council (ICC) session. It is to be mentioned here that Shahid Afridi announced retirement from international format on February 20, 2017 and ending an illustrious and sometimes controversial 21-year career.

Nicknamed Boom Boom, Afridi had been a fan favourite since he burst onto the scene in 1996, striking a 37-ball one-day century against Sri Lanka in only his second match to set a world record that was unbeaten for 18 years. He became known as a leg-spin bowling all-rounder in the second half of his career and was instrumental in Pakistan s early successes in Twenty20, including their 2009 victory.

Afridi finished his international career having played just 27 Test matches which yielded 1,176 runs with a highest score of 156 and 48 wickets.

He played 398 one-day internationals with 8,064 runs, a highest score of 124 while taking 395 wickets with his leg spin. His Twenty20 international CV saw him play 98 matches with 1,405 runs and a career-leading 97 wickets.