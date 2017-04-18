PARIS-French world number 60 Oceane Dodin risks a five-year ban after refusing to play in this weekend's Fed Cup tie against Spain.

The 20-year-old was called up by last year's finalists, captained by former French great Yannick Noah, to replace injured Caroline Garcia for the world group playoff in Roanne in central France. But the French Tennis Federation announced Monday that Dodin was refusing to play, leaving her facing punishment from a simple warning to a five year ban from competition.

At the Australian Open in Melbourne in January, Dodin said she was not enthusiastic about playing for her country. Dodin's snub comes after France's number two player Garcia rejected her place in the national team 24 hours after being picked, blaming sciatic nerve pain.

After losing last September's final to the Czech Republic Garcia had told the federation she did not want to take part in France's 2017 campaign.

She was summoned last week to the tennis headquarters to prove her injury to a federation approved doctor. With Garcia and Dodin, missing Noah has called on world number 204 Amandine Hesse to join Alize Cornet, Kristina Mladenovic and Pauline Parmentier in Saturday and Sunday's play-off.

Dodin is coached by her father Frederic. She turned professional in 2012 and has one WTA title to her name, defeating American Lauren Davis in the final of the Quebec tournament last year. The federation revealed her decision in a Twitter post: "Oceane Dodin has refused to play, replaced by Amandine Hesse. Team in place in Roanne."

France, champions in 1997 and 2003, are one of only four nations to have taken part in every Fed Cup since its inception in 1963. Spain will be without French Open champion Garbine Muguruza who is recovering from an ankle injury. They will be led by world 59 Lara Arruabarrena.