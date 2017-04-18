Lahore - Pakistan Cricket Board has again summoned batsmen Khalid Latif and Shahzeb Hassan to appear before the PCB’s anti-corruption unit for further inquiries related to the PSL spot fixing scandal.

“In furtherance of its fight against corruption in the game of cricket the PCB’s Security and Vigilance Department has today issued fresh Notices of Demand to Cricketers Khalid Latif and Shahzaib Hassan,” said PCB spokesman.

Khalid Latif has been asked to appear on 26th April 2017 whereas Shahzaib Hasan’s interview has been scheduled for 27th April 2017. “These Notices of Demand have been issued under Article 4.3 of the PCB Anti-Corruption Code and require both Cricketers to appear before the PCB Security and Vigilance department for interviews relating to investigations into possible further breaches of the PCB Anti-Corruption Code apart from the ones for which they have already been charged,” he said.

The article 4.3 of PCB’s anti-corruption code says that as part of any investigation, the PCB Vigilance and Security Department may at any time make a written demand to any Participant (a Demand) to provide, in writing and/or by answering questions in person at an interview with any information that the PCB Vigilance and Security Department reasonably believes may be relevant to the investigation.

The required information may include (without limitation) copies or access to all relevant records such as current or historic telephone records, bank statements, Internet services records and/or other records stored on computer hard drives or other information storage equipment or any consent forms relating thereto); and/or all of the facts and circumstances of which the Participant is aware with respect to the matter being investigated.

Both Khalid Latif and Shahzeb Hassan were provisionally suspended by PCB earlier and both are facing hearing in PCB’s anti-corruption tribunal. Shahzeb Hasan has been charged for 2.1.4, 2.4.4 and 2.4.5 while Khalid Latif has been charged for violating clauses. 2.1.1; 2.1.2; 2.1.3; 2.1.4; 2.4.4; and 2.4.5.

It is understood that the fresh notice of demand issued by PCB is, may be, linked with the common charge on both the players, of violating clause 2.1.4 which is about encouraging, soliciting or perusing a participating to get involved in corrupt practices.