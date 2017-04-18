ISLAMABAD-Lucky Star Club outclassed Rawal Town Club by 8 wickets in the Fazal Mehmood National Club Cricket Championship 2017 match played here at Bhutto Cricket Ground on Monday.

Put into bat first, Rawal Town were all out for 146 in 39.5 overs. Asif Raza hit unbeaten 27, M Ibrar 24 and Ghaffar Hussain 22. Raheel Qaiser Malik captured 4-20 and Furqan Majeed 2-21. In reply, Lucky Star achieved the target in 24.5 overs losing just 2 wickets. Opener Naseer Ullah hammered unbeaten 65 with the help of 6 fours and Tauseef remained unbeaten for 49, hitting 6 boundaries. Uzair Waheed captured 1-18.

Lucky Star coach and mentor Ch Wasif Bajwa congratulated his team over fantastic victory and hoped that the team would continue giving such superb performances on regular basis.