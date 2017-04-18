LAHORE-Abdul Islam Nazir won the 1st Bin Qutab Foundation Golf trophy here at Royal Palm Golf and Country Club on Monday.

Nazir achieved the ascendancy over his nearest rival Asif Ahmed through a round of sustained golfing skill application that involved, power hitting off the tees on all tar-4's, meticulous shot placing accuracy on the approach shots and avoiding any putting hicups.

On a rather hot sunny day, apparent was the hostility amongst the leading single handicap amateurs who showed ample guts and courage to compete in this golf event held to highlight the existence of the Foundation hospital in Bhubhar, Chakwal which restores hopes of the under privileged rural population in health sector.

The field of 62 aspirants consisted of over a dozen potential aspirants, eager to win, and though they played well, victory evaded them because they could not reflect ease on many of their six foot putts which included players like Faisal Sayid, Shahid Abbas, Abbas Chaudry and Hameed Sharid. While Abdul Islam topped the gross section in handicap category 0-12, with a round of 82, his challenger Asif Ahmed also ended the competition at the same score but as per rules Islam was awarded the Bin Qutab Trophy as he had a better score on the back nine. As for the events in other categories, the winner in net section of handicap category 0-12 was Abdullah Sharif with a score of net 70. He showed good powers of recovery to edge past Amir Kabir who had to be content with the runners up net prize. As regards the senior contestants, those who demonstrated unruffled golf were Irfan Raja and Mansoor Zaigam. First gross was captured by Irfan Raja and Mansoor Zaigam was first in net category.

Winners in handicap category 13-18 were Saeed ul Haseeb, first gross and Waqar Butt, second gross. Net category performers were Ale Naeem (1st net) and Imran Amjad (2nd net). Nearest to the pin prize went to Ahsan Kabir and longest drive was hit by Khalid Chaudry. In the end, Khawaja Khawar Rasheed, Chairman Citizen Police Business Committee, and Bashir Malik, Founder Bin Qutab Foundation, awarded prizes to the winners.