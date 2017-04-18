FLORENCE HALL - Pakistan were struggling at 129-4 against the West Indies President’s XI on day two of their three-day game at the Trelawny Multi-purpose Stadium on Monday.

Earlier, West Indies President’s XI resumed their first innings from the overnight score of 311-5 and they were all out for 419. Vishaul Singh’s beautifully crafted unbeaten 135, which will probably earn him a place in the senior regional side for the first Test against Pakistan at Sabina Park starting Friday.

But he and his teammates had more to celebrate by the close of second day, taking four top-order wickets for 129 runs in 47 overs. Left-arm medium pacer Raymon Reifer led the way with 2-17 in 12 overs, troubling the vaunted Pakistani batsmen with his controlled swing.

The impressive 25-year-old Pakistani opener Ahmed Shehzad, not out on 53, and the established 31-year-old middle-order batsman Asad Shafiq, on 23, will resume today, having so far shared a fifth-wicket stand of 45 runs. Scores in a game disrupted by a 57-minute rain break on the second day: West Indies President’s XI 419 all out; Pakistan 129-4.

The diminutive 28-year-old Singh, who walked to the crease with the President’s XI 159-3 on Saturday’s first day, had his heart in his mouth at 87 in the first over yesterday. But there was blessed relief as his edged cut off the persistent left-arm pacer Mohammad Amir went in and out of the hands of Azhar Ali at gully. Before that, and thereafter, the Guyanese left hander — watched by West Indies selector Eldine Baptiste — was mainly error-free, playing pace and spin with equal aplomb.

It was his sixth first-class century, but the first of what has been a moderate 2016-17 season, following strong performances for Guyana and West Indies A since 2014-15. By the time the President’s XI were dismissed for 419, having started the day at 311-4, Singh relying heavily on wristy cuts and deflections had batted for 338 minutes and faced 234 balls. He hit a six and 11 fours.

Most support came from Reifer (45) who was unbeaten on 36 overnight and the massively built Rahkeem Cornwall (28). The innings fell away in the second hour of the morning with Cornwall, Kemar Roach (0), and Damion Jacobs (0) being dismissed in rapid succession. But Keon Joseph (12) stayed with Singh in a last-wicket stand of 30 to take the home side past 400. Amir was the top Pakistani bowler with 3-66. Part-time off-spinner Shafiq took 2-20, while spinner Yasir Shah, who got his leg breaks to rip yesterday, took 2-129 off 37 overs.

In their turn at the crease the Pakistani openers Shan Masood (14) and Ahmed Shehzad appeared in no trouble against the pace of Kemar Roach and Keon Joseph. But the introduction of Reifer with his swing left-arm medium pace changed the picture. He had the left-handed Masood — caught by Cornwall falling to his right at slip — with an away swinging delivery at 32-1. Azhar Ali (4) followed 12 runs later, edging Joseph (1-24), who had been brought back for a second spell, for wicketkeeper Jahmar Hamilton to take the catch.

Reifer, by now operating under overcast skies, got the prized wicket of champion batsman, 39-year-old Younis Khan, with another swinging delivery as the right-hander played away from his body for another edge to the ‘keeper at 64-3.

The rain break followed and the wrist spinner Damion Jacobs struck immediately after, taking the wicket of the 42-year-old Pakistan Captain Misbah Ul Haq (5), who like Younis has said he will retire at the end of the upcoming Test series in the Caribbean. Misbah, who was given out caught off bat and pad by Shimron Hetmyer at forward short leg, appeared to protest the decision. He seemed to suggest to the umpires that the catch had not been cleanly taken. Shehzad had struck five fours and faced 133 balls by the time the umpires lifted the bails at minutes after 6:00 pm.

Scoreboard

WI President’s XI 1st Innings:

K Hope c Shan Masood b M Aamir 2

K Powell run out 58

S Hetmyer c Younus b Yasir Shah 97

S Brooks lbw b M Asghar 9

V Singh not out 135

J Hamilton b M Aamir 26

R Reifer b Hassan Ali 45

R Cornwall c Yasir b Asad Shafiq 28

K Roach c Shan b Asad Shafiq 0

D Jacobs lbw b Yasir Shah 0

K Joseph b M Aamir 12

EXTRAS: (3nb 0w 0lb 4b) 7

TOTAL: 419 all out

BOWLING: M Aamir 22.1-4-66-3, Hassan Ali 27.0-3-74-1, M Asghar 29.0-4-117-1, Asad Shafiq 9.0-0-20-2, Yasir Shah 37.0-1-129-2, Azhar Ali 2.0-0-9-0.

PAKISTAN 1ST INNINGS:

Shan Masood c Cornwall b Reifer 14

Ahmed Shehzad c Cornwall b Jacobs 55

Azhar Ali c Hamilton b Joseph 4

Younus Khan c Hamilton b Reifer 7

Misbahul Haq c Hetmyer b Jacobs 8

Asad Shafiq c Hamilton b Roach 23

Sarfraz Ahmed not out 50

M Aamir c Brooks b K Roach 0

Yasir Shah lbw b D Jacobs 8

M Asghar b D Jacobs 1

EXTRAS: (14nb 1w 1lb 4b) 20

TOTAL: 190-9 decl

BOWLING: K Roach 18.0-3-72-2, K Joseph 9.0-2-24-1, R Reifer 13.0-6-21-2, R Cornwall 12.0-4-22-0, D Jacobs 16.0-3-46-4.

TOSS: WI President's XI

UMPIRES: GO Brathwaite and JS Wilson

MATCH REFEREE: DO Hayles

RESERVE UMPIRE: R Samuels