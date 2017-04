LAHORE:- The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Monday appointed Haroon Rasheed as Director Cricket Operations after completing all the formalities and the interview process. According to PCB spokesman, he has resumed his duties from Monday right after being appointed as the director of cricket operations at the Board’s head quarters. Haroon was born on 25 March 1953. He is a retired Pakistani cricketer, who played in 23 Tests and 12 ODIs from 1977 to 1983.–Staff Reporter