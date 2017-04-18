Strickers, Stars win in squash league

LAHORE - Servis Stars, FMC Strickers and Treet Falcons teams won the FMC Squash League opening day matches played here at the Punjab Squash Complex on Monday. Punjab Squash Association (PSA) secretary Shiraz Saleem was the chief guest on the occasion. In first match, Servis Stars beat Diamond Paints Lions 4-3 while in women category, Saima Shaukat (Diamond Paints Lions) beat Noor Ul Ain Ijaz (Service Stars) score 11/6, 11/5, 11/4. In the second match, Treet Falcons beat Trust Mavericks 4-3 and in women category, Zoya Khalid (Trust Mavericks) beat Aiman Shahbaz (Treet Falcons) 11/8, 11/2, 11/8. In the third match, FMC Strickers beat Matrix Tigers 4-3 and in women’s category, Sammar Anjum (Matrix Tigers) beat Tehrima Islam (FMC Strickers) 11/2, 11/2, 11/5.–Staff Reporter

Mudasir, Muzamil stun top seeds in doubles

LAHORE – Mudasir Murtaza and Muzamil Murtaza stunned Yasir Khan and Shahzad Khan in the Shehryar Malik Grass Court Tennis Championship 2017 doubles semifinals here on Monday. In men’s doubles first semifinal, Mudasir and Muzamil upset top seeds Yasir and Shahzad 6-2, 5-7, 10-7 while Aqeel Khan and Heera Ashiq beat M Abid and Usman Rafiq 6-4, 7-6, 10-8 in the second semifinal. In men’s singles first semifinal, Aqeel routed Yasir 6-3, 6-3 while M Abid thumped Heera Ashiq 6-2, 6-3 in the second semifinal. In men’s 40 semifinal, Shehryar Salamat beat Asif Feroz and Israr Gul beat Ali Hassan 6-0, 7-5. In ladies singles, Esha Jawad beat Noor Malik 6-1, 6-1 to qualify for next round. In 35 doubles quarterfinals, Yawar Ali and Tariq Sadiq, Maj Adnan and Asher Khan, Imran Ali and Hadi.–Staff Reporter

Punjab win national kick boxing title

LAHORE - Showing all-round skills and superior technique, Punjab's kick boxers led their side to the title in the 10th National Kick Boxing here on Monday. Punjab accumulated 45 points to remain all times kings of the two-day premier activity, outshining their respective opponents with a rousing display of prowess and aggressive punching and kicking. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa earned second place with 35 points while Azad Kashmir finished third with 25 points. Punjab gained another distinction when their player M Umer was declared the best kick boxer of the meet in a competition of 10 teams. In the end, chief guests MNA Shaikh Rohail Asghar, who is chairman of Punjab Olympic Association and Masters Molty Foam CEO Amjad Ali, distributed the prizes and trophies among the winners.–Staff Reporter

KARACHI: ‘Athletico Dejiwani’ from Karachi players pose for a photo after winning the qualifiers round. The winning teams from four cities (Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad and Peshawar) will compete to win ‘Neymar Jr’s Five Pakistan Champion 2017 title.

LAHORE: ‘Fantastic 5’ from Lahore players in a photo after securing a place in the ‘Neymar Jr’s Five Pakistan Champion 2017’.