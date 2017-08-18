LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board has made commendable positive progress in negotiations with foreign cricketers for the tour with just a few weeks to go until the ICC World XI team comes to Pakistan for a three-match T20 series.

PCB sources report that South Africa’s star batsman Hashim Amla and spin king Imran Tahir will be included in the World XI squad, which is expected to tour Pakistan between September 10-15.

According to the sources, Former Zimbabwe captain and England coach Andy Flower is to attributed for putting together the World XI team and has made progress in talks with Amla and Pakistan-born Tahir.

The list of the thirteen players featuring in the World XI squad is expected to be announced in the next few days.

Upon the Punjab government’s request to push back the tour dates before the NA-120 by-election on September 7th, the world XI tour would be scheduled earlier than its original schedule of late September.

To persuade the players that it is safe to tour Pakistan, a security report on the proposed tour is created which will be delivered soon by the Federation of International Cricketers’ Associations (FICA).