Lahore - The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Thursday issued a show-cause notice to Test batsman Umar Akmal after he accused head coach Mickey Arthur of abusing him during an argument here at the National Cricket Academy.

A PCB official said that the show-cause notice had been served since Umar had breached clauses of his player's contract which bars any player from talking to the media without first taking permission from the authorities. " Umar Akmal has been given seven days to respond to the notice," the official said.

When contacted Umar to seek his point of view in this regard, he said he would be responding to the notice as he had not done anything wrong. "I am not at fault in this matter, so I am not worried and I will respond with the truth. There are witnesses to what happened," he said.

Umar has claimed that Arthur misbehaved with him when he went to the NCA for training and practice. "I stand by what I told the media earlier. Mickey Arthur first used poor language and then abused me. Inzamam bhai and Mushtaq bhai are both witness to this incident at the NCA," Umar said on Wednesday.

The altercation took place between Umar and Arthur after the former returned from England following a rehabilitation programme for a knee problem and went to the academy for training. Umar said he went there after informing batting coach, Grant Flower about his need to practice.

"When I reached there, first Grant and than our physio Grant Luden refused to accommodate me saying they were only working with the centrally-contracted players. I then went to Mickey and he told he was instructed only to work with the contracted players," Umar said. "He then told me go and speak to Inzamam and Mushtaq. I went to them and spoke to them. They explained things to me about my status and reminded me, I had failed the fitness test several times. They advised me to listen to what was being said to me. I said okay and then they told me go and talk to Mickey again," Umar recalled.

The batsman said it was the second time when he went to Arthur to ask him to allow him to train with the coaches that he lost his cool. "First he told me what I was doing at the academy. He then told me I should go and play club cricket. And then he used poor and abusive language. I can tolerate anything but I don't think anyone has the right to use such language," Umar said.

Later, head coach Mickey Arthur had denied the allegations. "I did not use any abusive language with Umar, he is telling lies. I just advised him to play club cricket and work harder on his fitness and not come to the NCA just for practice.”