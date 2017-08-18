The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday condemned "the reckless statements made by batsman Umar Akmal with regards to his omission from the ICC Champions Trophy squad".

The cricketer in a Twitter statement had alleged the board deliberately conducted a fitness test for the purpose of declaring him unfit.

“Umar was given as many as seven chances to improve his fitness and match the standards of his teammates,” the board said in a statement.

PCB said Head Coach Mickey Arthur had placed Umar in his white ball format plans and “gave him repeated chances for redemption”.

“Umar was given a program to improve his fitness like other players before the West Indies tour and after he failed the tests in Lahore, he was left out of the team,” the statement added.

“The team trainer conducts fitness tests of squad members before each international assignment and the tests before the Champions Trophy were conducted as a continuation of the policy.”

The PCB hoped Akmal refrains from any further statements before responding to the show-cause notice issued to him on Thursday.