COLOMBO - Champaka Ramanayake, who was Bangladesh fast bowling coach between 2008 and 2010, returned as bowling consultant for the Tigers. The Sri Lankan arrived at Tigers practice today and met up with the players. He will work as bowling consultant for HP squad and other national cricket levels. It’s understood that he will be working closely with players that are omitted from the Bangladesh upcoming Test series against Australia at home. Ramanayake may travel to South Africa with the Tigers during the Test tour in September-October.