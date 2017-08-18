Retirement a piece of cake for champ James

LONDON - Becky James, a former world champion and Olympic silver medallist, announced her retirement from cycling on Thursday and plans to pursue her ambition of making cakes for a living. James won the World sprint and keirin titles at the 2013 Track Cycling World Championships in Belarus and took silver at the same events at the 2016 Rio Olympics. "Over the past year, I have had time to think about my future and have decided to retire from international track sprint racing," James said. "For a long time I've had a passion for baking and have loved making special wedding and birthday cakes for friends and family. "I've had great feedback from those who've enjoyed my cakes and it's my intention to now pursue this passion as a business, along with some exciting other projects going forward."–AFP

Ronaldo nominated for FIFA player award

PARIS - Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo leads the nominees unveiled on Thursday for the Best FIFA Men's Player 2017 award. The 32-year-old Portuguese captain is favourite to retain the title he won last year after success in both the Champions League and La Liga. Among the 24 men's nominees are Ronaldo's Real Madrid teammates Dani Carvajal, Toni Kroos, Marcelo, Luka Modric, Keylor Navas and Sergio Ramos. The list also includes Barcelona rivals Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez, as well as PSG’s record signing Neymar. Champions League finalists with Juventus, Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon and teammate Paulo Dybala are also in the running, alongside former Juventus player Leonardo Bonucci. The other nominees include Eden Hazard (Chelsea), Antoine Griezmann (Atlético Madrid), Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Man United).–AFP

IFA team crush RSSA India 12-0

ISLAMABAD - Visiting Islamabad Football Association (IFA) soccer team crushed Rising Sun Soccer Academy (RSSA) India 12-0 in the Gothia Cup China U-18 Football Tournament 2017 fourth match played at Shanyang, China on Thursday. IFA team took commanding 7-0 lead in the first half, as Hassam scored the first goal in 3rd minute and scored the brace in 9th minute. Ali scored his first and team’s third in 17th minute while Hassam completed his hat-trick in 24th minute. Ali scored sixth goal in 34th minute and Hassam scored seventh in 44th minute. Ali then completed his hat-trick in 50th minute. In all, Hassam Khan scored four goals, Shehryar Khan a hat-trick, Ali Imran two while Abdullah Shah, Ahtisham, Naufil Hussain hit one goal apiece. IFA team will play with Ardos FC China today (Friday).–Staff Reporter Mahin enters ITF World Jr Tennis quarters

ISLAMABAD – Mahin Aftab entered Beirut Younex Arab Bank ITF World Juniors Tennis Championship 2017 quarterfinal after defeating 6th seed Turkish Tuana Tinaztepe 2-1 in the pre-quarterfinal. Mahin was brushed aside in the first set, as she managed to win just one game and lost it 1-6. After going down, Mahin entered the second set with new belief and it was her dad and coach Aftab Qureshi, who pumped her to play natural game. Both the players held onto their respective serves and it was 6-6, but Mahin played superbly to win the set on tie-breaker 7-8 (5). In the third set, both held onto their serves till 9th game, and the Turk was leading 5-4 and was 40-15 up in the 10th game, but Mahin started hitting winners and soon it was deuce and then she got the break point to win the decisive set 6-4.–Staff Reporter

National Junior Badminton Championship

LAHORE – The National Junior Badminton Championship will get underway from August 19 here at the Nishtar Park Sports Complex. Addressing a press conference here on Thursday, Pakistan Badminton Federation (PBF) secretary Wajid Ali said as many as seven age group events, including boys singles U-15, boys singles U-17, boys singles U-19, boys doubles U-19, girls singles U-17, girls singles U-19 and girls doubles U-19, would be contested. “The tournament is a step forward to identify new badminton talent as the game needs fresh legs to replace old guards. Players from Punjab, Sindh, KP, Balochistan, AJK, FATA, NBP, KPT, Police and Army will be featuring in different events and we are confident to shortlist a group of talented players for their grooming on modern lines to create a pool of players,” he said.–Staff Reporter