The Pakistani-origin boxing champion Amir King Khan has recently released a video message in which he has expressed his concerns for his people in Pakistan.

In the video, Khan said “I want to become world champion for the people of Pakistan.”

Discussing who he will face in the upcoming fight, Khan said nine times champion Manny Pacquiao’s name has been discussed lately by his fans and the media.

He said Pacquiao polled his fans who suggested his name for the next fight. “I have left it to my team to decide. It’ll be huge if it happens,” said the boxer.

“Pacquiao and I used to train together. We are friends but sometimes friends have to fight each other,” said Khan.

He expressed his desire to fight in April or May this year, and said he wants to visit Pakistan following his fight. “I want to visit the people of Pakistan. Hopefully I will be back by May and engage in more charity work.”

Through the Amir Khan Foundation that he launched in 2014, the boxer has been involved in hands-on charity and humanitarianism across the globe.