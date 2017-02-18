LAHORE - Army and Master Paints registered constructive victories in the Hamdan Housing Polo Cup 2017 day four matches played here at the Lahore Polo Club (LPC) ground on Friday.

In the first match of the day, half goal handicap advantage helped Army beat Master/Diamond Paints by 4½-4. From the winning side, Manuel Toccalino scored a brace while Maj Gen Asfandyar Pataudi and Major Omer Minhas hit one goal each. From the losing side, Juan Cruz Losada played superb polo and hammered all the four goals but luck didn't favor his side. Naved M Shaikh and Hissam Ali Hyder supervised the match as field umpires.

The second match of the day proved to be high-voltage encounter, as overall 14 goals were struck by both the sides. Master Paints played superbly and defeated MMS by 9 ½ -5. Ahmed Ali Tiwana emerged as star of the day with his fabulous five goals while Sufi M Haris and Andres Crispo struck two goals each. From the losing side, Raja Taimur Nadeem hammered a hat-trick while Bilal Haye and Guy Gilbert scored one goal each. Juan Cruz Losada and George Meyrick were field umpires.