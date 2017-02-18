ISLAMABAD - Defending champions Army continued to dominate the 25th Men and 8th Women National Judo Championship 2017, which was played here at Pakistan Sports Complex, Liaqat Gymnasium on Friday.

Wapda, current female champions, ensured they would retain their title. On the third day of the event, Imtiaz Hussain of Army won gold in -73kg men’s category while M Umair of Wapda won silver and Nazir Railways and Hussain Butt Punjab won bronze. In -100kg weight category, Afzal Bashir Army won gold, Abdul Hameed Railways silver, Ufan Abdul Rehman HEC and m Shafiq Police bronze.

In women’s -48kg weight category, Humaira of Wapda won gold, Ayesha of Fata silver and Kanwal of Army and Noorain of Sindh bronze. In -52kg weight category, Maryam of Wapda won gold, Naila Bano of HEC silver and Pamila Sherazia of Army and Saiqa Iqbal of DHA won bronze medals.