GANGNEUNG:- Emerging US star Nathan Chen posted a personal best score to win the men's short programme at the Four Continents Figure Skating Championships in South Korea Friday, leaving Japanese Olympic champion Yuzuru Hanyu in third place. Performing to Adolphe Adam's "Le Corsaire," Chen earned 103.12 points, on the strength of two clean quadruple jumps at Gangneung Ice Arena. It was also the third highest short programme score ever in the men's singles. The current Japanese champion Shoma Uno also posted a personal best with 100.28 points.–AFP