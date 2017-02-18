LAHORE - Opener Salman Khan struck 71 to guide Golden Eagles to thumping 60-run win over Shah Jamal Green in the 3rd Turk Plast Veteran Cricket Cup match here at the Aligarh ground on Friday.

Salman stroked seven boundaries as Eagles reached 234-5 in allotted overs and restricted the opponents to 174-9 in the allotted overs. Apart from man of the match Salman's knock, Rizwan Aslam slammed 62 and M Hafeez 45. From Shah Jamal, Imran Haider, Shahzad Khan, M Zahid, Zaheer Ahmad and Adeel Butt got one wicket each.

Shah Jamal innings revolved around their top scorer Azeem Shah (54), Saqib Farooq (44) and M Zahid (41) as rest of the batsmen fell cheaply and their side could not chase the victory target. Rauf Wain clinched 3-29 and Shabbir Khan 2-18. In the end, Golden Banaspati chairman Mian Tassadaq Rasool gave away awards to the players.