SHARJAH - Karachi Kings defeated Islamabad United by eight runs under the Duckworth-Lewis (D/L) method in their Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2017 encounter at Sharjah on Saturday night.

Karachi Kings were 75/4 in 9.4 overs when rain interrupted the proceedings once again. The side had passed the par score of 67 runs required to win the match. Karachi Kings batsman Babar Azam scored 47 runs off just 30 balls with the help of five fours and two sixes to lead his team towards their first victory in PSL 2017.

Islamabad United scored 90/8 in their alloted 13 overs as Dwayne Smith scored 29 runs from 22 balls with the help of three sixes while Shane Watson made 26 runs off 14 deliveries with two boundaries and two maximums to his name. Islamabad United skipper made 16 runs from 25 balls after hitting one maximum. Karachi Kings bowlers Imad Wasim and Usama Mir grabbed two wickets each while Usman Shinwari also took a wicket.

The start of the match was delayed due to heavy rains in the city after which the match was reduced to 18 overs per side. Rain once again interrupted play in the eighth over after which the encounter was reduced to 13 overs per side. Karachi Kings has been given a target of 95 runs under the duckworth-lewis method. Babar Azam was the top scorer for the side as he made 47 runs from 30 balls to guide his side to their first victory. M Irfan took two wickets for Islamabad United whereas Imran Khan took one wicket in the match.

Karachi Kings made one change to their playing XI as Sohail Khan was replaced with Kashif Bhatti whereas Islamabad United brought in Saeed Ajmal and Imran Khalid for the match.

Man of the match Babar Azam has said that he wanted to play positive. “The coach simply told me to play my game and that's what I did and I am happy to get a win in the tournament. Pressure isn't much, you have to change your game a bit in T20s but the pressure isn't too much. Wherever the team wants me to bat, I'll bat there.”

“The Islamabad team has not left the outfield, but the Karachi Kings and the umpires are all back in the dressing room seem quite happy to stay there. And now Dar and Illingworth make their slow walk back onto the playing area. They keep looking at their watches, and the gesture suggests they don't believe they have the time to finish the game. Yes, that's confirmation. The game has been called and Karachi have their first win of the PSL 2017 by eight runs via the DLS method. Only their third win ever.

Winning captain Sangakkara said: "It was quite tough, always nice to get points on the board. We didn't play as well as he should have, last night's game was one that got away," he said.

“Babar is outstanding, he's probably one of the most exciting young talents I've seen. Also Usama, our legspinner, is a fantastic bowler. Good turn and bounce. It's a matter of attitude, once you get your career going, you have to work hard and keep improving. I'm not really sure there was a lot of momentum to be gained from this game, but a win's a win and it should help our confidence,” he added.

Islamabad United skipper Misbah-ul-Haq said: "You can't plan anything in a rain-affected game, and on this kind of pitch too. Still they played better than us," he said and added: "We could have scored 15-20 runs more, specially against the spinners. Usama, the way he bowled, that was the difference. Difficult in these sort of conditions. You are planning for 20 overs then 18 overs then 13 overs..."

Scoreboard

ISLAMABAD UNITED:

DR Smith c Sangakkara b Usama 29

SW Billings lbw b Imad Wasim 0

BJ Haddin c & b Imad Wasim 6

Misbah c Babar Azam b Usama Mir 16

SR Watson run out 26

Imran Khalid run out 1

Asif Ali c Sangakkara b Usman 5

M Sami run out 1

Shadab Khan not out 1

EXTRAS: (lb 1, w 4) 5

TOTAL: (8 wickets; 13 overs) 90

FOW: 1-1, 2-10, 3-49, 4-59, 5-83, 6-88, 7-88, 8-90.

BOWLING: Imad Wasim 3-0-15-2, M Aamir 3-0-28-0, Usman Khan 2-0-12-1, Kashif Bhatti 2-0-24-0, Usama Mir 3-0-10-2.

KARACHI KINGS:

CH Gayle c Sami b M Irfan 2

Babar Azam not out 47

KC Sangakkara b M Irfan 2

Shoaib Malik c Ajmal b Imran Khalid 6

RS Bopara run out 1

Imad Wasim not out 8

EXTRAS: (lb 7, w 1, nb 1) 9

TOTAL: (4 wickets; 9.4 overs) 75

FOW: 1-2, 2-20, 3-49, 4-54.

BOWLING: M Irfan 3-0-7-2, M Sami 1-0-18-0, Imran Khalid 2-0-10-1, Shadab Khan 1-0-14-0, Saeed Ajmal 1.4-0-10-0, SR Watson 1-0-9-0.

TOSS: Karachi Kings

UMPIRES: Aleem Dar (Pakistan) and RK Illingworth (England)

TV UMPIRE: Shozab Raza (Pakistan)

Match referee - RS Mahanama (Sri Lanka)

Reserve umpire - Ahsan Raza (Pakistan)