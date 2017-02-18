Colombo - Pakistan Women rode on half-centuries from Nahida Khan (72) and Javeria Khan (90), and a disciplined bowling performance to beat Ireland Women by 86 runs in a Super Six match of the Women’s World Cup Qualifier 2017 at the Colombo Cricket Club on Friday.

Opting to bat first, Pakistan made 271 for 5 – the second-highest team total of the tournament, and then dismissed Ireland for 185 in 48.5 overs. Pakistan’s batting revolved around the 133-run stand that Nahida and Javeria put on before the latter retired hurt on 65 at the end of the 28th over due to illness. After losing Ayesha Zafar early, the duo mixed caution with aggression to take Pakistan past the 100-run mark before the end of the 20th over. Nahida, who hit ten fours in her 76-ball knock, later fell to Isobel Joyce. Isobel, who has bowled both left-arm seam and left-arm spin in this tournament, finished with impressive figures of 10-1-33-1.

Nain Abidi kept up the tempo of the innings with eight fours in her 51-ball 44. She got out in the 43rd over to facilitate the return of Javeria to the crease. She seemed set for her second century of the tournament – having made an even 100 against Papua New Guinea – but could hit only three fours in her second stint to remain unbeaten on 90 in 104 balls. She finished with 14 hits to the fence as Pakistan hit a total of 36 fours. Meg Kendal, returning to the side after recovering from a hamstring injury, was caught behind early in Ireland’s chase. Cecelia Joyce (41) and Kim Garth (33) put on 74 runs in 22.4 overs for the second wicket, but Sadia Yousuf removed both of them in successive deliveries to reduce Ireland to 91 for 3 in 27 overs. Laura Delany, the captain, was caught and bowled soon after that, and the innings quickly unraveled. Isobel made 33, but she lacked support at the other end. Sana Mir bowled Amy Kenealy for her second wicket to end the game. Nashra Sandhu was Pakistan’s most impressive bowler with figures of 10-3-25-2.

PAKISTAN WOMEN: 271-5 in 50 overs (Javeria Khan 90, Nahida Khan 72, Nain Abidi 44; GH Lewis 2-62)

IRELAND WOMEN: 185-10 in 48.5 overs (Cecelia Joyce 41, Kim Garth 33, Isobel Joyce 33; Nashra Sadhu 2-25, Sana Mir 2-32, Sadia Yousaf 2-45).