SHARJAH: Karachi Kings beat Islamabad United by eight runs in the 10th fixture of Pskistan Super League (PSL) 2017, being played at Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

It was the first victory for Karachi Kings in the second edition of Pakistan Super League.

It was the rain that played much of its role in the match. Time to time downpour lead to delay in match, hence ending up in the reduction of playing overs.

According to Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method, the match reduced to only 13 overs per side to compensate the delay caused by rain.

The United were 34 for the loss of two wickets in 7.1 overs, when the downpour halted the match once again.

It was Imad Wasim who did his task to depart two batsmen in just three overs.

Misbah and Smith tried to get the play by their side steadily, but the rain interrupted again.

Kings got the edge and fixed their victory assisted by Babar Azam's undefeated 47 runs, who was later declared Man of the Match.

Earlier, Karachi Kings won the toss and chose to field first.