Quetta Gladiators, powered by Pietersen-Sarfraz century stand, beat Lahore Qalandars by five wickets in the 11th fixture of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2017.

Lahore Qalandars posted the second PSL seaon's first 200 run score, finishing with 200/3 batting first in their second match against Quetta Gladiators at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

In the 11th fixture of Pakistan Super League 2017, Gladiators won the toss and elected to field first.

Openers Fakhar Zaman and Jason Roy posted 77 runs on board for the first wicket partnership.

Jason Roy was the first to depart after scoring 51 runs off 27 balls. He hit 6 fours and 3 sixes. Hasan Khan took his wicket in the seventh over.

Umar Akmal came in at number 3 and scored 17 runs off 14 balls. He was also dismissed by Hasan Khan.

Fakhar Zaman maintained his form and scored 47 runs off 31 deliveries before he got out on Zulfiqar Babar's ball.

Mohammad Rizwan and Cameron Delport were on the crease till last ball. They scored 77 runs for the fourth wicket partnership without getting out.

In their previous encounter, Gladiators won the match by 8 runs after a tough fight.

Teams:

Quetta Gladiators:

Saad Nasim, Ahmed Shehzad, KP Pietersen, RR Rossouw, Sarfraz Ahmed*†, Mahmudullah, Thisara Perera, Mohammad Nawaz (3), Anwar Ali, Hasan Khan, Zulfiqar Babar

Lahore Qalandars:

Jason Roy, Fakhar Zaman, Umar Akmal, Mohammad Rizwan, Cameron Delport, Brendon McCullum, Sunil Narine, Sohail Tanvir, Bilawal Bhatti, Mohammad Irfan (4), Yasir Shah