SHARJAH: Islamabad United beat Peshawar Zalmi in a nail-biting encounter on the last ball of the match as they chase down 137-runs target in the 12th fixture of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2017, being played at Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Tamim Iqbal and Kamran Akmal opened the batting and could stand together for only 3.2 overs when Tamim Iqbal was caught out on Rumman Raees's full length delivery.

Batting first, Peshawar Zalmi didn't impress. None of their batsmen could score 30 runs.

Their scores were: Tamim Iqbal (4), Kamran Akmal (19), Mohammad Hafeez (10), Eoin Morgan (28), Sohaib Maqsood (0), Shakib al Hassan (5), Skipper Darren Sammy (20), Shahid Afridi (17), Wahab Riaz (23), and Hasan Ali and Junaid Khan one run each being not out.

Mohammad Sami was the leading wicket--taker, who dismissed 3 players. Rumman Raees and Shadab Khan got two wickets each.

Islamabad United won the toss and elected to field first.