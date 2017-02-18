RAWALPINDI - Rawalpindi Region U-16 team carved out narrow 4-wicket win against Pakistan Women A team in the second friendly match played here at Pindi Stadium on Friday.

In the earlier match, Pakistan Women A team hammered U-16 boys by 90 runs. Skipper Pakistan women A team, batting first, posted 189-5 with skipper Marina Iqbal scouring 71 hitting 5 fours and 1 six and Kainat smashing 47. Faraz took 2-29.

The U-16 boys team got off to worst possible start as they lost two wickets for 12 but despite losing early wickets, the boys reached home in 44.4 overs losing 6 wickets. Qasim Khan hammered 68 and Usama made 60. Kainat took 2-31.

Pakistan women team chief selector M Ilyas graced the occasion as chief guest while international player Hamamd Azam was guest of honour and both gave away prizes to best player from women Marina and players of the match Qasim Khan.