KARACHI-Sixteen more matches were decided on the second day of the Jubilee Insurance 2nd National Junior U-18 Snooker Championship 2017 played here at the PSB Billiards and Snooker Hall on Tuesday.

Hamza Ilyas of Punjab made another huge upset in the championship, when he defeated KP No 1 Sheikh Ahmed 3-1. Meanwhile, Sheikh M Mudassar of Punjab played the highest break of 65 and won the match against Munsifuddin of KP 3-0. Talking to The Nation from Islamabad, tournament director Naveed Kapadia said: “Earlier Sheikh Mudassar scored the highest break of 60 against M Abbas of Islamabad on the inaugural day.”

Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) Director General Akhtar Ganjera was the chief guest on the occasion and appreciated the standard of the game showed by the youngsters who came from across the country. He also assured his all-out support in conducting the championship in a befitting manner. Today (Wednesday) is the last day of league round matches. Two players from each group will qualify for the knockout stage pre-quarterfinals.

Naseem Akhtar beat M Ahmad Ali 3-0, 85-07, 51-08, 74-17, M Sheraz Raza beat Atif Arshad 3-2, 62-20, 24-49, 52-13, 29-37, 60-36, M Hamza Ilyas beat Sheikh Ahmad 3-1, 57-30, 58-21, 35-65, 53-18. M Rafique beat A Moiz Kashif 3-2, Raees Ali Usama beat Kamran Ch 3-1, A Saeed beat M Abbas 3-1, Umer Azhar beat Shawaiz Moris 3-0, Rameen Ashraf beat Faiz Ur Rehman 3-1, Umar Farooq beat Mubashir Khan 3-1, Saud Khan beat Annas Larik 3-0, M Ali beat Junaid Hassan 3-1, Ahsan Ramzan beat Faisal Ur Rehman 3-0, Shehyar Khan beat A Rizwan 3-0, Shaikh M Mudassir beat Munsif Uddin 3-0 and Shazaib Malik beat Umair Khan 3-0.