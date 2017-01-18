KARACHI-The 1st Abdul Sattar Edhi All-Pakistan Tenpin Bowling Championship 2017 strolled into action here at Arena Karsaz on Tuesday.

Chief guest Virtual Axis CEO Khawaja Ahmed Mustaqeem inaugurated the colorful event while Pakistan No 1 tennis player Aqeel Khan and others were also present on the occasion. As many as 75 top bowlers of the country took part in the first day of pre-qualifying round matches, which was spread over three games each. The main grand opening ceremony will be held today (Wednesday) with former ICC president Zaheer Abbas gracing the occasion as chief guest. It was a new national record that around 120 novice and 55 ladies have registered their names for the championship, which was never witnessed in the history of tenpin bowling in country.

The main attraction of the championship is that more than 300 plus professional and amateurs will be seen in action in 8 categories, including singles (platinum, gold, silver), doubles, trios, four men team, novice, ladies and media category. A cash of Rs 400,000 will be distributed among the winners, besides trophies and other gift items. The grand finale will be held on January 21. Provincial Sports Minister Ali M Mehr will be the chief guest at the closing ceremony.

It was a day of upsets in the platinum category, as leading bowler Sardar Ahmer Abbas Saldera was lying way back at 5th position, while Ali Surya was way back at 17th and needed a miracle to stand any chance of playing the main round of this category and he might dropped to gold category. It was veteran Ahmed Shekhani, who was leading the pack with 210 pins, as he scored 210 in the first game, 173 in the second game and 210 in the third and last game with a total of 593 pins at an average of 197.67. Shabbir Laskarwala was at number two with total of 586 pins. Naeem Ibrahim was at third place with total of 575 pins. Another highly-rated bowler and member of Pakistan youth team Daniyal Shah was at 13th place. The qualifying round will conclude on late Tuesday night.

Talking to The Nation, Virtual Axis CEO, who himself is the country’s leading bowler and always lends a helping hand to the youngsters, said: “The main aim of conducting the event in the name of legend Abdul Sattar Edhi is to pay tribute to his matchless services to humanity. I will never accept that he is no more with us, as I believe he is always here, but we can’t see him. His son Faisal Edhi will not only attend the inaugural ceremony but 50 percent of registration fee of the event will also be handed over to him for Abdul Sattar Edhi Foundation.”

He said he had offered the Pakistan Tenpin Bowling Federation (PTBF) to join hands for the promotion of bowling in the country. “As a player and bowling lover, I always lend helping hand to the deserving bowlers. I have also offered 50 percent discount in air fares and free accommodation to Islamabad bowlers. Now it’s up to the federation whether they accept my offer or not. The way Karachi-based bowlers thronged the arena was amazing, but it was quite disheartening that instead of appreciating my efforts, some narrow-minded people tried to spoil my efforts. I have no lust of office or any other thing, I just want to see this game flourishing in the country.”

KARCHI: Virtual Axis CEO Khawaja Ahmed Mustaqeem in a group photo with the Platinum category bowlers after first qualifying round on Tuesday.