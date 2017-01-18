LAHORE:- The round six of the National One-Day Cup Regions will commence today (Wednesday) at the various venues of the country including Rawalpindi, Islamabad and Peshawar. According to Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) schedule, the round six fixtures includes Rawalpindi Region v Karachi Region Blues at Pindi Stadium, Rawalpindi; Fata Region v Lahore Region Blues at KRL Stadium, Rawalpindi; Islamabad Region v Karachi Region Whites at Diamond Ground, Islamabad and Peshawar Region v Lahore Region Whites at Arbab Niaz Stadium, Peshawar.–Staff Reporter