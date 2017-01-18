Ewan beats heat to grab Tour lead

ADELAIDE - Rising Australian sprinter Caleb Ewan defied a heatwave to claim the opening stage of the UCI season-opening Tour Down Under in the South Australian wine-growing town of Lyndoch on Tuesday. Ewan, 22, surged in the last 200 metres to hold off Dutchman Danny van Poppell and Ireland's Sam Bennett and win the 118-kilometre stage in three hours, 24 minutes and 18 seconds. The Orica-Scott rider will wear the ochre leader's jersey into Wednesday's second stage over 148.5km from Stirling in the Adelaide Hills to the town of Paracombe. Officials had earlier decided to shorten the stage from 145 kilometres as temperatures climbed above 40 Celsius during the race. "It was really stinking hot out there today," Ewan said. "I'm just happy to get that win. It was a really close one in the end."–AFP

Barca dealt Rafinha injury blow

BARCELONA - Barcelona's Brazilian international midfielder Rafinha is set for a spell on the sidelines after the Catalan giants confirmed he has pulled his right hamstring on Tuesday. "Rafinha Alcantara has pulled a hamstring muscle and will have to sit out this Thursday's Copa del Rey first leg away to Real Sociedad," the club said in a statement. "The club doctors will need to monitor the Brazilian's progress before determining his availability for other matches." Rafinha has been a key part of the Barca squad this season, scoring six goals in 18 appearances despite missing the start of the campaign as he helped his country to Olympic gold on home soil in Rio. Should Barca see off Sociedad over two legs, the Spanish champions face a congested fixture list with 16 matches to come in the next two months.–AFP

National Jr Tennis enters quarters stage

LAHORE – All the seeded players won their respective pre-quarterfinals and qualified for 3rd Alam-al-Khayal National Junior Tennis Championship 2017 quarterfinals here at the PLTA tennis courts on Tuesday. Punjab Lawn Tennis Association (PLTA) secretary Rashid Malik, chief referee Faheem Siddique and tennis lovers witnessed the matches. In U-18 pre-quarterfinals, Harris Irfan beat Aqib Umer 6-3, 6-7, 6-1, Huzaifa routed Hamaza bin Rehan 6-1, 6-2, M Shoaib beat Asad Ullah 6-4, 4-6, 6-4, Saqib Umer thrashed Mustafa Ali by 6-1, 6-0, Yousaf Khan trounced Syed Hashim 6-1, 6-2, Hafiz Arbab Ali toppled Fahad Ahmed 6-1, 6-0, Aman Atiq crushed Ehsan Ali 6-0, 6-0 and Ahmed Asjad beat M Said 7-5, 6-0. Alam-al-Khayal CEO Nidrat Majeed will inaugurate the event as chief guest today (Wednesday).–Staff Reporter

Trials for selection of Pak bridge team

LAHORE - One-day trials for the selection of Pakistan bridge team will be held here on February 12 to take part in the 19th BEFAME Zonal Championship being held from April 3-11 in Dubai. "We will be fielding our team in open, senior and ladies events and the trials being held at Lahore Gymkhana will be an ample opportunity to judge the talent of the players,” said Pakistan Bridge Federation secretary Ihsan Qadir here on Tuesday. He said depending on the number of participants, the trials can be extended to two days. "The trials will be open for all teams without any regional restriction and the last date for submitting entry is January 25,” he said. Ihsan said another point of interest was that any player over 60 years was eligible and could be a part of the open trials and senior trials.–Staff Reporter

LAHORE: Winners of the Mr & Jr Mr Lahore and Mr Lahore Division Bodybuilding Body Contest pose for a photo with chief guest.