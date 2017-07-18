NEW DELHI - Injured opener Murali Vijay was Monday ruled out from India's upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka, the cricket board said Monday, with Shikhar Dhawan named as his replacement.

Vijay, who underwent surgery on his wrist in England after the four-Test series against Australia, has already missed the 10th edition of the Indian Premier League Twenty20 tournament.

The 33-year-old batsman is set to undergo rehabilitation after pain reappeared in his wrist while playing a warm-up match, the Board of Control for Cricket in India said in a statement.