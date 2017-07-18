Pakistan left-arm fast bowler Muhammad Amir has called Indian captain Virat Kohli as best batsman in the world.

During a question, answer session on twitter a fan asked “Who is the best batsman in the world, according to you?” to which Amir simply replied “Virat Kohli”


Another fan asked him to choose best among New Zealand’s Kane Williamson, England’s Joe Root, Australia’s Steve Smith and India’s Virat Kohli and again Amir voted for Virat Kohli.


The Indian cricket fans praised Amir for his comment and admiration for Virat Kohli.