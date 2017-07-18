ISLAMABAD - Sana Mir is likely to lose captaincy as well as her place in the team after Pakistan's pathetic performance in the ICC Women’s World Cup 2017 in England.

"Sana Mir failed to lead Pakistan in a proper way. Her own performance too was not satisfactory throughout the mega event. The board is not happy with the performance of Pakistan women team and captain and it is likely to take a decision next week about the captain’s future role in the team," a source in Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) revealed on Monday.

The national women team ended their woeful World Cup campaign on Saturday when they suffered a 15-run defeat at the hands of fellow struggling Sri Lankans. Overall this was their seventh straight defeat in the prestigious event. Thus the Sana Mir-led side also finished as the only outfit in the tournament to taste defeats in all the fixtures, they had played so far and failed to win even a single match, which was the worst ever performance of Pakistan women team.

The source said that an immediate overhaul in the national women team is only solution to improve it. “Pakistan women team has mostly the players, who are not fit fully and have well passed their age, that’s why our pace bowlers are unable to deliver extraordinary balls nor can they field well, and same is the case with batsmen.

“There are a great number of young and talented girls, who have extraordinary domestic record, but due to these non-performing women players in the team, they are unable to book berth in the national squad. If these young awaiting players will be given proper chance in the national team, it will surely start producing better results,” the source claimed.

Pakistan women team returned home on early Monday. The source said that all-rounder Bismah Maroof is likely to be the next choice for the board to lead the national team. "As per my information, Sana will lose both captaincy and her place in the team. Bismah will be handed over reigns of team's stewardship. She is a seasoned player and over the years, she has evolved into a dependable player," he said.

The 25-year-old Bismah, who is Pakistan's second-most experienced player in ODIs after Sana, was ruled out of the Women's World Cup due to a hand injury in Pakistan's match against England early in the tournament. She was replaced by all-rounder Iram Javed.

The source claimed that if Bismah is provided the young and talented lot after dropping old and overaged players, Pakistan women team could do wonders and would be able to beat best in the business but the thing is the youngsters must be provided proper and fair chances.

The source said women team's coach Sabih Azhar was also likely to lose his job. "The team displayed a poor show in all the areas under him. He was not appointed coach on permanent basis and during his short stint with the team, he failed to impress," he added. The source said that the board was considering to appoint a new coach for the women team from National Cricket Academy's (NCA) coaches.