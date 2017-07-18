Bryson wins John Deere, books Open berth

CHICAGO - Bryson DeChambeau drained a 14-foot birdie putt at the 72nd hole on Sunday as his storming back nine lifted him to a first US PGA Tour title at the John Deere Classic. The 23-year-old had six birdies coming in as he rallied for the victory over a faltering Patrick Rodgers, punching his ticket to next week’s British Open in the process. “I don’t even know what it means right now,” said DeChambeau. After starting the round four adrift, he finished one stroke in front of Rodgers, who started the day with a two-stroke lead but fell behind DeChambeau with a bogey at the par-five 17th and couldn’t come up with a birdie at the last to force a playoff. Rodgers signed for a 70 that put him in 267, alone in second and one shot in front of Wesley Bryan and Rick Lamb.–AFP

Newgarden roars to Toronto win

MONTREAL - American Josef Newgarden caught a lucky break as he drove to victory in the Toronto IndyCar race Sunday for his fifth career and second win of the 2017 season. Newgarden was on a pit stop on lap 23 when Tony Kanaan crashed into a safety barrier. A yellow flag went up and the other front runners used that opportunity to take to the pits which allowed Newgarden to seize the lead. “That’s twice I have had good calls in Toronto in the pits at the right time,” said Newgarden, who also won the Toronto race in 2015. “After that it was about managing the race. We had a fast car and a good start after the mayhem. Amazing job.” Runner-up Alexander Rossi finished 1.87 seconds behind Team Penske’s Newgarden while crowd favorite James Hinchcliffe, of Canada, matched his 2016 showing by finishing third again.–AFP

Rafael claims Scottish Open in play-off

IRVINE - Rafael Cabrera-Bello claimed his first European Tour title in over five years by edging out Callum Shinkwin in a play-off to win the Scottish Open at Dundonald Links on Sunday. The world number 31 birdied the final two holes in a stunning eight-under-par course record of 64 to put the pressure on Shinkwin, who just needed a par at the par-five 18th hole to win the tournament outright. But the Englishman took four shots from the edge of the green to drop into a tie with Cabrera-Bello, 33, on 13 under par overall. And the Ryder Cup player hit a fantastic shot into the final green when the two returned in the play-off to set up a tap-in birdie and seal the third Tour title of his career. He also made it back-to-back Spanish winners after Jon Rahm stormed his way to success in last week’s Irish Open.–AFP

Bayern end bid to sign Sanchez from Arsenal

BERLIN - Bayern Munich boss Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has confirmed they have dropped their interest in signing Arsenal striker Alexis Sanchez for next season. After head coach Carlo Ancelotti last week had his wish granted to sign Colombia’s James Rodriguez on loan from Real Madrid, Bayern have called off their bid to poach Chile’s hot-shot Sanchez from Arsenal. “We are no longer involved. We have agreed with our coach that we won’t add (new players) in attack. It wouldn’t make any sense,” Bayern’s chairman Rummenigge said. Bayern had reportedly been vying with Manchester City to sign Sanchez Chile’s all-time top scorerReports in Britain have said he could be offloaded for up to £80 million, but Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger suggested last week this won’t happen.–AFP

Chinese duo strike gold in 10m synchro

BUDAPEST - China maintained their two-decade dominance in the women’s 10metre synchronised platform at world aquatics championships in Budapest on Sunday. Competing for the first time together Ren Qian and Si Yajie took gold for China which has now won this event at all nine world meets since Ukraine won in 1988. “We were very nervous at the beginning, so we are very happy with the result, we want to win many more medals for China in the future,” said Ren. Behind the Chinese duo on 352.56 points, Kim Mi-Rae and Kim Kuk-Hyang won North Korea’s first ever silver medal at a world meet with 336.48. The Malaysians Pandelela Pamg and Jun Hoong Cheong took bronze. The gold was Ren’s second in Budapest after her win on Saturday in the mixed 10 metre synchronised platform event with compatriot Lian Junjie.–AFP