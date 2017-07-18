IBSF Under-18 World Snooker Champion Naseem Akhtar has appealed Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to provide him government assistance for his education.

In a video message Naseem Akhtar requested the premier to give him scholarship for higher education.

“After becoming world champion, I want to appeal to Prime Minister to give me scholarship so that I can get quality higher education,” Akhtar said.

Naseem Akhtar recently became Under-18 world champion of snooker after beating Chinese player Lei Peifan by 5-3 in the final.

The tournament was held in Beijing, China.

Here are his winning moments: