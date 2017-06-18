After winning the toss in final of ICC Champions Trophy, India has decided to bowl first against Pakistan. Muhammad Amir is back in the team after injury. He is replacing Rumman Raees for the final match.

"There is no change in Indian team for the match," Indian captain Virat Kohli stated. He further said that Indian team will try to bowl out Pakistan at low score.

While talking at the toss, Pakistani captain Sarfraz Ahmad said that green shirts will try to score above 300 to pressurise India.

It may also be noted that cricketer turned politician, Imran Khan had advised Sarfraz Ahmad to bat first against India. He said that bowling is strength of Pakistan and it can be used after putting a good total on the board.

Pak's strength is bowling; India's is batting. My humble advice to Sarfaraz is: play to our strength; try & bat first & build a decent total — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) June 17, 2017

While talking to media earlier, Pakistan coach Micky Arthur said that team will play aggressive cricket as this is the only way to win final.