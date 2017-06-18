13-2 India's win-loss record in ICC world events against Pakistan (including the bowl-out win against Pakistan in the 2007 World T20). In ICC ODI tournaments, India are 8-2 ahead, while they are 5-0 up in World T20s. Pakistan's two wins, though, came in Champions Trophy matches, in 2004 and 2009. Since that 2009 win, though, Pakistan have lost seven in a row. Pakistan still have a substantial 72-52 lead overall in ODIs, but at global events, India have had a distinct advantage.

2-0 India's record in the finals of global tournaments against Pakistan. The 2007 World T20, in which India sneaked through by five runs in the final, was an ICC event, but there was a non-ICC tournament in 1985 - the World Championship of Cricket - which India won by beating Pakistan by eight wickets in the final. In both these tournaments, India beat Pakistan in the group stages as well.

91.5 India's batting average in the 2017 Champions Trophy, easily the best among all teams. They have scored 1098 runs in the tournament at a run rate of 6.23, both of which are also the best in the tournament.

4 Number of times India have reached the Champions Trophy final, the most for any team. They lost to New Zealand in 2000, shared the trophy with Sri Lanka in 2002, and beat England in the final in 2013. Pakistan have reached the Champions Trophy final for the first time.

34-7 India's win-loss record in ICC world events since the start of 2011, easily the best among all teams during this period. The next best win-loss ratio is New Zealand's 21-12. India have won two tournaments during this period - the 2011 World Cup and the 2013 Champions Trophy.

31 Wickets for Pakistan, the most by a team in the 2017 Champions Trophy. Their average of 31.77 is second (after Australia), as is their economy rate of 4.99, after South Africa.

23.78 Pakistan's bowling average in their last three matches, after conceding 319 for 3 against India in their opening game. In their last three matches, they have taken 28 wickets and their economy rate has dropped to 4.46, after they had leaked 6.64 runs per over against India.

19 Wickets for India in the middle overs (10.1 to 40) in this tournament, the most by any team; Pakistan are next with 18. However, in terms of averages and economy rates, Pakistan are the best bowling team in these overs, conceding only 29.33 runs per wicket and 4.4 runs per over. India have the best strike rate during this phase, but are second in terms of average, and third in economy rates.

17.76 The bowling average for Pakistan's seamers during the middle overs: they have taken 13 wickets during this phase and conceded only 4.2 runs per over. Indian seamers have taken seven wickets at an average of 41.42 and an economy rate of 5.3. In the first ten overs, though, Pakistan's seamers have struggled for wickets, taking only two at an average of 76.50. Overall, Pakistan's pace attack has taken 23 wickets to India's 16.

874 Runs scored by India's top three batsmen: Shikhar Dhawan has 317, Rohit Sharma 304, and Virat Kohli 253. This is easily the highest tally by the top three of any team in this tournament - England's 483 is the next highest, while Pakistan's aggregate is 406. India's top two wickets have put together four century stands, which is as many as the top two wickets of all teams have managed in all.

5 Man-of-the-Match awards for Kohli in only 17 matches against Pakistan, across formats. Only two Indians - Sourav Ganguly and Sachin Tendulkar - have won more such awards across formats against Pakistan, while MS Dhoni also has five, but from 45 matches. Kohli averages 96 in wins against them, and 7.20 in defeats.

3 Instances of Junaid Khan having dismissed Kohli in ODIs. Kohli has scored only two runs off him in 22 balls, giving him an average of 0.66, and a strike rate of 9.09.

1649 Shoaib Malik's ODI aggregate against India, at an average of 48.50, and a strike rate of 89.57. India are clearly his favourite ODI opponents: almost a quarter of his ODI runs, as well as four of his nine hundreds and his highest ODI score, have all come against India. Since January 2000, no Pakistan batsman has scored more ODI runs against India than Shoaib Malik.