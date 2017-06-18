Let Aamir loose

After the semi-final, captain Sarfraz Ahmed was in no doubt. “Mohammad Amir is our main strike bowler,” he said, adding that he hoped Amir, who missed the England game with a back spasm, would be fit for the final. With reports now suggesting that he will be, Pakistan needs its main wicket-taker fit and firing. Amir, Junaid Khan and the bowler of the tournament Hasan Ali will share the new ball, going up against Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma. It is a tussle that will go a long way to determining the outcome of the match.

Babar’s time is now

Pakistan’s richly gifted No. 3 already has five ODI centuries under his belt and he’s only 22; he has only flickered so far in this tournament, but it's just a matter of time before he makes a big score on English pitches. This will be his tenth ODI in England, and with a highest score of just 40, so he is due a big one. What better time... ? It is high time for the yonugster to stamp authority on his status of one of the most promising young batsman of the modern era and it would not only help the Pakistan’s cause but also him as well.

Field like demons

Pakistan were abject in the field in their first match against Edgbaston, and inspired thereafter. Against England they caught everything, chased everything, and gave everything, with Fakhar Zaman’s brilliant boundary catch against Moeen Ali the highlight. But they can’t afford even the slightest mishap against India: drop Kohli, Sharma, Dhawan or Yuvraj, and they may find they’ve dropped the trophy. And they have done the same in the first match against India when dropping Kohli and Yuvraj cost them almost 90 runs..

Give Fakhar support

Fakhar Zaman has changed the whole dynamic of Pakistan’s batting. The left-handed opener has 138 runs in the tournament at a strike rate of 117. But for Fakhar to express himself, he needs solidity around him. His opening partner Azhar Ali is a good foil, but has a tendency to get bogged down, playing out a number of dot balls. Rotating the strike will help provide Fakhar with the foundation from which he can attack India’s new-ball bowlers. And Azhar needs to take aleaf out from the book of Hashim Amla to help Fakhar.

Play the match, not the occasion

Any India-Pakistan game is enormous, but a world final is gargantuan. But while India has become immune to pressure in recent years, triumphing in three ICC world finals in the last four years, Pakistan remains combustible. Coach Mickey Arthur may wish to see greater consistency. “I don’t want us to be unpredictable,” he says – but this is Pakistan, and by nature their cricketers play on the edge. Against India, the best approach will be to play vibrant yet measured cricket, and not get drawn into a hitting contest.