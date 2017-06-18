ISLAMABAD - Former Pakistan cricket team chief selector Mohsin Hassan Khan said Indians had number of super stars in their starting XI and on papers they are too good but keeping in mind Pakistan team’s sensational turnaround, Pakistan are favourites to lift the Champions Trophy.

Talking to the Nation on Saturday, Mohsin India had played excellent cricket throughout the event but they are highly overconfident too.

“It is the best time to cash on to their weaknesses and I am pretty sure with Junaid Khan, Hassan Ali and the way Ruman Raees bowled against England, Pakistan are more than capable of turning the tables and teach Indian mighty batting a lesson to remember.”

When asked about if a fully fit Muhammad Aamir is available then who should he recommend to be in playing XI, Mohsin said: “First of all, I have doubts about his fitness levels and I am not sure if he had recovered 100 percent. Instead of taking gamble on a half fit bowler in such a big game, I would have gone with sensational Ruman, who in my view, was superb. He completely outthought English batsmen with mixture of his deliveries. Ruman deserved to be in the playing XI. We have three spinners in the shape of Imad Wasim, Muhammad Hafiz and Shoaib Malik, who I thought bowled brilliantly and in only two overs conceded just 10 runs and should be given more bowling. Shahdab should make way for Faheem Ashraf, who is full of talent and brimming with confidence. Pakistan team badly needs an aggressive batsman, especially an all-rounder in the middle of the innings. Imad is completely flop with the willow and after Sarfraz, we don’t have any hard hitter, who could score runs at brisk pace. Faheem is more than handy with the ball and he is no mug with the willow as well.”

He said he would prefer Faheem over Shahdab and in case of overcast conditions Pakistan should go all out attacking and can pick four fast bowlers and go for a kill. “If they managed to take early wickets, they had a very golden chance of lifting the cup. Indians’ are no doubt had a formidable batting and their bowling is also very balanced. They were not known for producing wicket-taking fast bowlers, but now they had the liberty of fast bowlers on their disposal, who had the habit of taking wickets up front, which put the pressure on opposition. If conditions are favourable, I feel Pakistan should bat first if it wins the toss and try to put around 300 runs on the board or at least 270. I can feel with such bowling line up and Hasan Ali and Junaid in devastating form with the leather, green caps have every chance of bowling out Indians or restricting them to well beyond the target.”

He said after first match thrashing at the hands of Indians, all of a sudden team lifted and their tales were up and the way they hammered Proteas, beat Sri Lankans with a bit of luck and outplayed England, they have every chance to beat India too.

“I must give credit to young Fakhar Zaman. The way he adopted to the conditions and growing with confidence after each game is amazing. He has talent and after first match, when he tried to be aggressive, he learnt quickly and played highly sensible cricket. Team management and coaches had nothing to do in that brilliant run. It is Fakhar’s natural ability, which helped the youngster.”

He said credit of turnaround goes only to the players as Pakistan had been committing same mistakes since long and if coaches or team management were able enough, they would have rectified those mistakes already.

“Anyhow I feel it is the best time for green caps to lift trophy and give this nation, who are deprived by ICC for hosting international matches and tournaments since long, a wonderful Eid gift. My sincere prayers and best wishes are with green caps. I hope and pray they return with trophy. Sarfraz must carry on the good work from where he left against England,” Mohsin concluded.