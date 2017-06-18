As hype of Champions Trophy final between Pakistan and India reached its peak, a picture of former captain of Indian team, Mahendra Singh Dhoni has gone viral on social media.

Dhoni is reportedly carrying Pakistani captain Sarfraz Ahmad’s son. The picture is being taken in a hotel lobby hours before highly anticipated match.

The picture is shared by senior Indian journalist Rajdeep Sardesai calling it "sports beyond boundaries".

A nice pic ahead of the Champions Trophy finals. @msdhoni with Sarfraz Ahmed baby: sports beyond boundaries!! #IndVsPak pic.twitter.com/8WNAlHzf4B — Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) June 17, 2017





Earlier, Indian team in a sportsman spirit gesture sent a signed Indian cricket team shirt to Shahid Afridi on his retirement.

Thank you to you and the entire Indian team for a wonderful farewell gift @imVkohli. Respect superstar, hope to see you soon ???? pic.twitter.com/DGz8aMs1Xv — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) April 21, 2017





Pakistan-India is set to play the final of ICC Champions Trophy today at Oval Cricket Stadium, England.

Pakistan being an underdog and 8th ranking team has surprised fans, experts and other teams after reaching the final.

Most of the cricket analysts had written-off the green shirts after first match of the tournament in which India defeated them with huge margin.