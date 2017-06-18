Pakistan should bat first because there is no pressure batting first. Our bowling is our biggest strength. We should rely on our bowlers to defend the target. But if they [India] bat first, then chances are that India will score a lot [like last time] which will be difficult to chase. India’s strength is playing spin. Pakistan should play on their strength which is their bowling.

Former captain Imran Khan has thrown in his own two cents about what Pakistan should do to overpower India.

The problem about playing Pakistan is that when all things click and the team gels in unison, it can become an overpowering force – as a very strong England team found out this week. Pakistan is a perilous opponent when on song and India knows that it can’t sit back on past victories or ICC rankings. It needs to rise to the occasion and be at its very best.

Sri Lankan great Kumar Sngakkara feels India will be wary despite thrashing Pakistan in its opening game of the tournament, but it would have also hoped it was its last game against its arch-rival.

India is in a great place and must be favoured to retain the ICC Champions Trophy but no-one should discount Pakistan. It is a mercurial team and this tournament has thrown up so many upsets so far. Pakistan has surprised everyone in the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 after being ranked eighth coming into the tournament, and was well and truly beaten in its first match against India. There is a feeling of destiny with Pakistan.

Former Australia left-hander Michael Hussey feels that although India are hot favourites to retain the ICC Champions Trophy, Pakistan cannot be discounted as they have a feeling of "destiny" with them.

The India team relies on Virat Kohli and he will be under pressure because it's his first big tournament final as a captain. There's no doubt that his wicket will give us an advantage.

Pakistan left-arm quick Mohammad Amir tries to indulge in some mind games ahead of the mega clash.