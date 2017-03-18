KARACHI:- Former captain Shahid Afridi has been appointed as ambassador of the fifth blind cricket world cup by the Pakistan Blind Cricket Council (PBCC). Pakistan will host the fifth edition of ODI blind cricket world cup in January next year at the United Arab Emirates and Pakistan, simultaneously. An official of Pakistan PBCC confirmed to geo.tv on Friday that the flamboyant all-rounder has, on request of the council, consented to become the ambassador of the event.–Agencies