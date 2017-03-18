FARHAT ABBAS

SARGODHA - Pakistan cricketer Saeed Ajmal has said that the next edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) should be completely held in Pakistan.

Talking to the reporters after inaugurating a boutique here on Friday, the spinner said that the players, who were allegedly involved in the spot-fixing scandal, had vitiated the name of their country. “They should be hand rigid punishments in case they are found guilty, because these players had not only disappointed their fans, friends and families but also damaged the name of the country,” he added.

He said the PCB and the ICC anti-corruption wing often managed training session for players and he had also joined that training classes. “Such training classes prove very helpful in guiding young cricketers.” “I hope the next edition of the PSL will completely be staged in Pakistan. I am super fit and awaiting for chance to perform for my country. If I am given chance, I will surely deliver and help my team getting desired results,” Ajmal concluded.