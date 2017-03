Athlete Nadia Nazir passed away in a car accident on her way home, reported Waqt News. Her five year old son Huzaifa also died in the accident.

The athlete was taking part in training camp for Islamic Games and South Asian Games.

This is the second time in recent times that a female athlete has died in a car accident.

In October last year, national footballer Shehla Baloch also passed away in a car accident on the motorway.

